Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Drops By 7.5%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the February 14th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DFILF opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. DFI Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01.
DFI Retail Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. DFI Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.
