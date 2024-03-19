Short Interest in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Decreases By 9.6%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,877 shares of company stock worth $812,583 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 572,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,455. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

