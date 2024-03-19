Short Interest in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Decreases By 6.1%

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Edison International Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,555,000 after purchasing an additional 946,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,922,000 after purchasing an additional 244,115 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,550 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,826,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.24. 194,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average of $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

Featured Stories

