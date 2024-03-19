Short Interest in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Drops By 5.4%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

