Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Decreases By 9.6%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

EGIEY stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Engie Brasil Energia has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $547.31 million during the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 31.46%.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.