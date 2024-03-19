Short Interest in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Rises By 10.7%

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the February 14th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 784,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

FIBK stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.81%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at $551,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $69,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,531 shares of company stock valued at $197,645. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 95.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 97.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

