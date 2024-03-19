Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expands By 9.5%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 14th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.38. 526,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,112. The company has a market capitalization of $703.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.41.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $338.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Forward Air by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Forward Air by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

