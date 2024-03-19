Short Interest in Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Decreases By 9.5%

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 273,400 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the February 14th total of 302,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Golden Sun Health Technology Group by 29,373.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Sun Health Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Sun Health Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSUN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. 25,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,172. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services.

