Short Interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Drops By 9.3%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,440,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the February 14th total of 76,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grab Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Grab by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grab stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. 10,578,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,867,660. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Grab will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

