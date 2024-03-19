Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Expands By 9.1%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter worth $3,598,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 480,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 184,183 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Harrow Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW remained flat at $10.49 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 102,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. Harrow Health has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.41 million, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.45.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

