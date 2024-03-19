Short Interest in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Grows By 8.5%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,090,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 14th total of 19,440,000 shares. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,750 shares in the company, valued at $479,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $246,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,911 shares of company stock worth $1,143,003 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,393 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,267,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,943,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,874 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 1.4 %

INDI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. 431,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,524. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

