Short Interest in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Decreases By 5.2%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 492,700 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 519,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

J.Jill Trading Down 9.5 %

NYSE JILL opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JILL. William Blair began coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth $4,163,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 182.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 162,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,303 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 827.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 104,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth $2,237,000. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

