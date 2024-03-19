Short Interest in Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) Increases By 6.8%

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Journey Medical Stock Performance

Shares of DERM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,361. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.83. Journey Medical has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $8.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Journey Medical in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DERM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Journey Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Journey Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Journey Medical by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 56,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

About Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant acne; Targadox, an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Zilxi, a topical minocycline treatment for inflammatory lesions; Ximino, an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; and Exelderm cream and solution for topical use.

