Short Interest in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Rises By 6.1%

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.65. 415,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,672. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $101.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,502,000. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,313,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 247,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,560 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

