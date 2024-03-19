Short Interest in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Drops By 7.0%

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR opened at $179.95 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.