Short Interest in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Declines By 8.8%

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the February 14th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,121 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lear by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.18. The company had a trading volume of 41,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,554. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEA. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

