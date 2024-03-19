Short Interest in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Declines By 6.8%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDI. UBS Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on loanDepot

Insider Transactions at loanDepot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 39,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $103,316.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,954,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,400,803.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,777 shares of company stock valued at $547,838. 83.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in loanDepot by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 32.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Stock Performance

loanDepot stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 68,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. loanDepot has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.