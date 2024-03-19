Short Interest in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expands By 10.2%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AZEK Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,688. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67. AZEK has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that AZEK will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,431 shares of company stock worth $6,561,462 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,069,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,890,000 after purchasing an additional 56,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AZEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in AZEK by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 187,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AZEK by 1,395.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 820,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZEK. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.72.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

