Short Interest in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Decreases By 9.4%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 43.58%. On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCKT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

