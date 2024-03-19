Short Interest in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Decreases By 9.4%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKTGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 43.58%. On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HCKT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

