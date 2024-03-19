Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Declines By 7.9%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the February 14th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.16. 3,883,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,884,812. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.