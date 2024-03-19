Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Declines By 7.9%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the February 14th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of BND stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.16. 3,883,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,884,812. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.