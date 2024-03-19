Signet Jewelers (SIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post earnings of $6.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.23. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $3,357,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,477,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,983,094 over the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,022,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,556,000 after acquiring an additional 127,389 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.