Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $212.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.85. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

