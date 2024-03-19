Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $212.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.85. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $23.20.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.
About Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
