Simon Bourne Sells 25,479 Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne sold 25,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.37), for a total transaction of £67,519.35 ($85,957.16).

MSLH stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 263 ($3.35). 1,276,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,921. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.40. Marshalls plc has a 52-week low of GBX 195.30 ($2.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 333.40 ($4.24). The company has a market cap of £665.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2,922.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 285.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 258.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,444.44%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marshalls to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 420 ($5.35) in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

