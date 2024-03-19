Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.8 %

SPG stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,614. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $154.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

