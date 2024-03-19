Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $154.17

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $154.17 and last traded at $152.67, with a volume of 169253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

