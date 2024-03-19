Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Issues Earnings Results

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.38% and a negative net margin of 3,571.18%.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 12.77. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.58.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Singular Genomics Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $0.95 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OMIC

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.