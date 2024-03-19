Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $51.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.95% from the stock’s current price.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

SMAR stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,173,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,101. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $902,656 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

