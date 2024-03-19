Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE SMAR traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,173,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,101. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $356,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $356,338.08. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $902,656. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

