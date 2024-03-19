Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,596.00

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,596 ($45.78) and last traded at GBX 3,596 ($45.78), with a volume of 133344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,540 ($45.07).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,500 ($44.56) to GBX 3,400 ($43.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of £9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,421.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,158.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,978.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a €1.18 ($1.29) dividend. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,261.04%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

