Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Boosted by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises about 1.2% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. City State Bank boosted its position in Snowflake by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Shares of SNOW traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,008,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,024. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.62 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.62 and its 200-day moving average is $179.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 756,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,747,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 391,940 shares of company stock valued at $80,626,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

