SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.60. The stock had a trading volume of 291,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,409. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $235.81 and a 12-month high of $346.51. The firm has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

