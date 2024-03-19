SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $357,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.72. The company had a trading volume of 993,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,806. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $147.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

