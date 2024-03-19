SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $474,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,436 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC cut their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.78. 14,487,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,460,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.65 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.