SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $5.57 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 1.2% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,752,000 after purchasing an additional 81,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,476,000 after purchasing an additional 235,262 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,395,000 after purchasing an additional 97,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,438,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DSI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.12. 76,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,943. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $74.24 and a 1-year high of $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

