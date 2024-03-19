SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after acquiring an additional 105,655,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $129.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.47 and a 200 day moving average of $117.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

