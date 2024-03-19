SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,030 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 117,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,520 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period.

Shares of IWL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.98 and its 200-day moving average is $112.79. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $93.02 and a 52-week high of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

