SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,336 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,455,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IJJ traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.83. 25,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,916. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $116.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.