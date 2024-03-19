SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 289 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWO traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $260.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,242. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.64 and a 200-day moving average of $237.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.