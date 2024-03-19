SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.33. The company had a trading volume of 48,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $234.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

