SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 168 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 0.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $427.06. The company had a trading volume of 126,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,999. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.29. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $279.85 and a one year high of $429.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

