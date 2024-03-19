SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 297 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.08. 234,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,776. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.28 and a 200 day moving average of $222.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $246.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.