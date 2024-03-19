SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 2,995 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087,552. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

