SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,544. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

