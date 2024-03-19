SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,395 shares of company stock worth $10,593,331 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $918.59. 244,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,168. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $478.77 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $878.50 and its 200 day moving average is $749.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.