SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 16,404,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 58,085,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.