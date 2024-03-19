Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 952,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Solo Brands Stock Up 10.3 %

DTC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 708,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $203.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DTC shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 100,000 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

