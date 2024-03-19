SOLVE Market Capitalization Achieves $15.30 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $15.30 million and approximately $588,027.83 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003607 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.