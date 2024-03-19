Source Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.95. 2,373,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,513. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $257.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

