Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697,910 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,319,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,917,000 after acquiring an additional 391,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,499,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 71,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,329. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

