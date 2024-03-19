Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.88.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $619.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.54 and a twelve month high of $627.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $562.39 and a 200 day moving average of $479.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,127 shares of company stock worth $152,809,232 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

